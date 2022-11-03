Diana Shipping announces delivery of Ultramax vessel m/v DSI Phoenix
Nov. 03, 2022 9:23 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) said Thursday it has taken delivery of the m/v DSI Phoenix, a 2017-built Ultramax dry bulk vessel of 60,456 dwt.
- The vessel is one of nine modern Ultramax dry bulk vessels that Diana Shipping (DSX) agreed to buy in Aug.
- Diana Shipping (DSX) expects to take delivery of six Ultramax dry bulk vessels in Q4.
- Combined carrying capacity of the firm's fleet, excluding the six Ultramax vessels not yet delivered, is currently ~4.6M dwt with a weighted average age of 10.29 years.
