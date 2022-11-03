Zoetis down 10% after Q3 results miss on top and bottom lines, lowered 2022 guidance
Nov. 03, 2022 9:28 AM ETZoetis Inc. (ZTS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) is down 10% in premarket trading after the animal health company missed on both the top and bottom lines in its Q3 2022 financial results and lowered its full-year guidance.
- Zoetis (ZTS) now sees 2022 revenue of $8-$8.075B ($8.26B consensus) and adjusted EPS of $4.83 to $4.90 ($4.99 consensus).
- The company said it projects lower than expected sales due to continued supply constraints, veterinary workforce challenges, and foreign exchange rates.
- In Q3, net income declined ~4% to $529M compared to the prior-year period ($1.13 EPS basic and diluted vs. $1.16).
- Revenue of $2B was a 0.5% year-over-year increase.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Seeking Profits considers Zoetis (ZTS) a sell.
Comments (2)