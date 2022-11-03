Riot Blockchain's October bitcoin production grows 10% Y/Y

Nov. 03, 2022 9:30 AM ETRiot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Digitized Bitcoin Symbol

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares fell over 2% premarket after the bitcoin miner provided October production update.
  • The company mined 509 BTC in the month, an increase of approximately 10% Y/Y and 43% M/M. It sold 450 BTC, generating net proceeds of approximately $8.7M.
  • As of October 31, 2022, Riot (RIOT) held ~6,825 BTC, all produced by its self-mining operations.
  • It had a deployed fleet of 65,516 miners, with a hash rate capacity of 6.9 EH/s as of October 31, 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.