Riot Blockchain's October bitcoin production grows 10% Y/Y
Nov. 03, 2022 9:30 AM ETRiot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares fell over 2% premarket after the bitcoin miner provided October production update.
- The company mined 509 BTC in the month, an increase of approximately 10% Y/Y and 43% M/M. It sold 450 BTC, generating net proceeds of approximately $8.7M.
- As of October 31, 2022, Riot (RIOT) held ~6,825 BTC, all produced by its self-mining operations.
- It had a deployed fleet of 65,516 miners, with a hash rate capacity of 6.9 EH/s as of October 31, 2022.
