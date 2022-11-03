Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) +9.2% pre-market Thursday after swinging to a Q3 profit and nearly doubling revenues from a year ago while beating analyst expectations for adjusted EBITDA.

Q3 net income swung to a profit of $375.1M, or $2.33/share, compared to a net loss of $44.2M, or a $0.38/share loss in the prior-year quarter.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA rose to $438.9M, above $421M analyst consensus estimate as well as $289.1M in the year-earlier quarter, and Q3 operating cash flow soared to $494.7M from $4.4M in the same quarter last year.

Tons sold in the quarter totaled 32.7M tons, more than 4M tons above Q2 levels; seaborne thermal sold 3.7M tons, seaborne metallurgical sold 1.8M tons, Powder River Basin sold 22.3M tons, other U.S. thermal sold 4.8M tons.

Peabody (BTU) said it has begun the initial steps to redevelop the North Goonyella mine, a hard-coking coal longwall operation in Australia with more than 70M tons of reserves.

"Coal prices remain at levels that result in a favorable outlook for each of our operating segments," President and CEO Jim Grech said.

Peabody Energy's (BTU) stock price return shows a 104% YTD gain and a 101% increase during the past year.