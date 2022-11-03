Horizon Technology Finance raises dividend 10% to $0.11, announces special $0.05 dividend
Nov. 03, 2022
- Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) declares $0.11/share monthly dividend, 10% increase from prior dividend of $0.10.
- Forward yield 10.59%
- Payable Jan. 13; for shareholders of record Dec. 19; ex-div Dec. 16.
- Payable Feb. 15; for shareholders of record Jan. 18; ex-div Jan 17.
- Payable Mar. 15; for shareholders of record Feb. 17; ex-div Feb. 16.
- That comes alongside the company's announcement to pay a special distribution of $0.05 per share on Dec. 15; for shareholders of record Nov. 17; ex-div Nov. 16.
