Horizon Technology Finance raises dividend 10% to $0.11, announces special $0.05 dividend

Nov. 03, 2022 9:37 AM ET Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  •  Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) declares $0.11/share monthly dividend, 10% increase from prior dividend of $0.10.
  • Forward yield 10.59%
  • Payable Jan. 13; for shareholders of record Dec. 19; ex-div Dec. 16.
  • Payable Feb. 15; for shareholders of record Jan. 18; ex-div Jan 17.
  • Payable Mar. 15; for shareholders of record Feb. 17; ex-div Feb. 16.
  • That comes alongside the company's announcement to pay a special distribution of $0.05 per share on Dec. 15; for shareholders of record Nov. 17; ex-div Nov. 16.
Comments (3)

