Abeona says phase 3 trial of EB-101 cell therapy for rare skin disorder meets main goals
Nov. 03, 2022 9:32 AM ETAbeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) on Thursday said a phase 3 trial of its cell therapy EB-101 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB) met its main goals.
- RDEB is a rare connective tissue disorder characterized by severe skin wounds that cause pain and can lead to complications.
- ABEO said the late-stage trial, called VIITAL, met its two co-primary efficacy endpoints showing statistically significant improvements in wound healing and pain reduction in large RDEB wounds.
- The study evaluated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of EB-101 in 43 large chronic wound pairs in 11 subjects with RDEB.
- ABEO said it is planning to submit a biologics license application to the U.S. FDA for EB-101.
- The company also separately announced a $35M private placement.
- Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) stock +2% to $4.55 after the opening bell.
Comments