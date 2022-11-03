Cassava Sciences files federal lawsuit against short sellers
Nov. 03, 2022 9:35 AM ETCassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor23 Comments
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) announced Thursday the submission of a federal lawsuit against those who conducted a “short and distort” campaign targeting the Alzheimer’s drug developer.
- The company, which advances an experimental Alzheimer’s therapy called "Simufilam," alleges in the 150+ page complaint that defendants led to a sharp decline in its share price, wiping off multi-billion dollars from its market cap through a “disinformation campaign.”
- “Defendants saw an opportunity to manipulate a stock price and financially benefit from their ‘short positions’ by defaming a company developing a drug for people with Alzheimer’s disease, a condition that afflicts millions of people,” the lawsuit read.
- Cassava Sciences (SAVA) said that the complaint contains more than 1,000 “false and defamatory statements” submitted to the FDA and evidence of defendants’ online or social media conduct.
The company also highlighted several statements issued to deny the allegations against Simufilam studies.
