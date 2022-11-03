Palantir Q3 growth expected to slow, but commercial seen fighting the downturn: analyst

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is slated to report third-quarter results on November 7 and Monness, Crespi, Hardt analyst Brian White believes that while overall growth will slow down, the company's commercial segment could offer a positive surprise.

White, who has a neutral rating on Palantir (PLTR), said he expects third-quarter revenue to be $477.1M, slightly ahead of the $470.3M that the rest of Wall Street is expecting, which would represent 22% year-over-year growth, down from 26% in the second-quarter and the 36% in the year-ago period.

"In our view, Palantir is well positioned to benefit from digital transformation, Big Data, the cloud, and artificial intelligence; however, the company is still fine tuning its go-to-market engine, revenue recognition for government-related contracts has proven lumpy, and we believe the darkest days of this downturn are ahead of us," White wrote in a note to clients.

White also noted that the company's commercial presence has greatly expanded over the years, but the economic downturn is still expected to slow it down. White expects commercial revenue of $223.4M, up 28% year-over-year, while government revenue is expected to be $253.7M, up 16% year-over-year.

Deferred revenue could be $253.6M, up just 8% year-over-year, though billings growth is expected to remain healthy at $477.1M, up 22% year-over-year.

Late last month, Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and the Food and Drug Administration agreed to expand their existing deal to help modernize the agency's approach to food supply chain and resilience.