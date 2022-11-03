Treasury ETFs are under fire as yields jump following Fed announcement

Treasury yields pushed higher on Thursday morning after the Federal Reserve hiked rates by 75 basis points and reiterated a hawkish undertone. As a result, exchange traded funds that are tied to the movements of Treasury yields have been under fire in the early going.

On Thursday, the spread between the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) and the U.S. 2-year Treasury yield (US2Y) touched -53 basis points, just shy of the earlier month level of -55 basis points.

The yield curve inversion has historically acted as a predictor of future recessions. The term refers to a situation where shorter-term bonds have a higher yield than longer-term ones.

Currently, the yield curve is hovering near its widest negative spread in more than 22 years, dating back to June of 2000. On Thursday, the 2-year Treasury yield is up 13 basis points to 4.70% and the 10-year yield is up 10 basis points 4.15%.

As yields rise and the yield curve inverts, Treasury ETFs come into focus. The rising yields point to a decline in bond funds, as higher yields are linked to lower prices for those same debt instruments.

Therefore, funds such as the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) and the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG), with their combined $156.19B assets under management, traded lower on Thursday morning. Early on, both BND and AGG are lower by 0.6%.

Aside from BND and AGG, a handful of other Treasury based exchange traded funds that are in the red as well. These include: (NASDAQ:TLT), (NASDAQ:IEI), (IEF), (SHY), (GOVT), (VGSH), (VGIT), (SCHO), (SCHR), (SPTL), (TLH), and (VGLT).

Moreover, in broader market news major averages started off the session in negative territory after the late selloff in the previous session on Fed chief Jay Powell signaling a higher terminal rate with smaller hikes.