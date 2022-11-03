Paramount Resources reports Q3 results
- Paramount Resources press release (OTCPK:PRMRF): Q3 sales volumes of 97,601 Boe/d.
- Q3 petroleum and natural gas revenue C$618.9M vs C$369.2M.
- Paramount approved a 25% increase in the regular monthly dividend from C$0.10 to C$0.125 per common share.
- Q4 sales volumes are expected to average between 103,000 Boe/d and 107,000 Boe/d.
- Updating its forecast of 2022 FCF to ~C$500M from C$600M
- 2022 capex remains unchanged at C$600M and C$640M.
- Budgeting 2023 capex in a range of between C$720M and C$760M.
- Forecasting ~C$650M of FCF in 2023.
