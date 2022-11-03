Ardmore Shipping to initiate a quarterly dividend
- Ardmore Shipping (ASC) to initiate of a quarterly cash dividend as a component of the company's longstanding capital allocation policy.
- Company intends to pay a quarterly cash dividend equivalent to one-third of adjusted earnings with new policy expected to commence with quarter ending December 31, 2022.
Bart Kelleher, CFO added: "The Company's strong performance in this sustained period of rate strength for MR product and chemical tankers has enabled us to decisively pursue each of our capital allocation priorities, and we are introducing this quarterly dividend policy on a greatly improved financial foundation. Even as we benefit from increased charter rates, we are committed to maintaining a sharp focus on operational performance, controlling costs, and optimizing our balance sheet, thereby maximizing shareholder value in a disciplined, sustainable manner."
