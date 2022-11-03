U.S. PMI Composite slides less than expected in final October reading
Nov. 03, 2022 9:46 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- October S&P Global U.S. PMI Composite (Final) 48.2 vs. 47.3 consensus and 49.5 prior.
- Services PMI: 47.8 vs. 46.6 expected and 49.3 prior.
- The decrease in services output came in the face of a slump in new orders as well as weaker client demand.
- "Demand conditions were hampered by tighter financial conditions and elevated rates of inflation, leading to reports of postponements and the delayed placement of orders as customers assess their spending," said Siân Jones, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
- "Nonetheless, momentum in previously soaring inflation slowed again. Hikes in costs softened, as service providers and manufacturers saw slower upticks in supplier and input prices," he added.
