Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) stock gapped up as much as 8.9% in early Thursday morning trading after its third-quarter adjusted pre-tax loss improved from Q2 thanks to a decline in expenses and appreciation in its owned mortgage servicing rights.

In addition, the company along with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management modified certain terms regarding the capitalization, management and operations of MAV Canopy HoldCo, the parent company of MAV, in which Ocwen (OCN) and Oaktree have an ownership interest of 15% and 85%, respectively.

As such, the parties agreed to boost the aggregate capital contributions into MAV's parent company by up to an additional $250M through May 2, 2024. That, in turn, "would provide funding for up to $60 billion of additional MSR acquisitions at current market pricing," said Ocwen CEO and President Glen A. Messina.

Looking at Q3 results, adjusted pre-tax loss came in at $8M vs. -$26M in Q2 and income of $37M in the year-ago period.

Adjusted expenses were $130M in Q3, down from $145M in Q2 and $141M in Q3 2021.

Q3 EPS of $4.33 may not be comparable to the average analyst estimate of $0.42 and jumped from $1.12 in the second quarter.

Book value of $69 per share increased from $55 a year earlier.

It repurchased $48M of stock since launching its buyback program as of October 31.

MSR fair value net gain of $53M during Q3.

Earlier, Ocwen Financial GAAP EPS of $4.33 beats by $3.91.