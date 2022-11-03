Stripe said planning to cut 14% of workforce
Nov. 03, 2022 9:55 AM ETStripe (STRIP)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Payments startup Stripe Inc. (STRIP) plans to cut more than 1,000 jobs as it reduces cost ahead of economic downturn.
- Stripe will reduce its workforce by 14% this week, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited an email sent to Stripe staff. The company is preparing for "leaner times."
- The news comes after the WSJ reported in July that Stripe had cut the internal value of its shares by 28% to $74 billion. It was last valued by private investors at $95B in a March 2021 funding round.
