Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) -1.2% in early Thursday's trading despite easily beating Q3 adjusted earnings estimates and reporting a 2.5x Y/Y rise in revenues, boosted by rising prices for lithium, and the company said it still sees a "tight, undersupplied market" that should continue to support high lithium prices.

Albemarle (ALB) did not raise the midpoint of its full-year earnings forecast, which means the company expects to earn ~$7.50/share again in Q4, well below Wall Street's $8.40 consensus estimate.

For the full year, Albemarle (ALB) narrowed guidance for adjusted earnings to $19.75-$21.75/share from $19.25-$22.25/share previously, in line with $21.31 analyst consensus estimate.

The company also lowered the top end of full-year net sales guidance, now seeing $7.1B-$7.4B compared to $7.1B-$7.5B previously and below $7.51B consensus.

"Investors may react negatively initially having been used to huge upside surprises from the company so far this year," Citi analyst P.J. Juvekar wrote in reaction, Bloomberg reports, while noting that lithium pricing has "taken a step up from the last cycle."

Q3 results could not top the strong Q2, but "quiet is good," Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson wrote, according to Barron's, noting there was no change in the strong long-term outlook for lithium demand, which is on the rise as more EVs are on the road.

Albemarle's (ALB) lithium conversion capacity is on track to double from a year earlier as a result of an acquisition of a plant in China and the completion of a facility in Australia, Baird analyst Ben Kallo said.

Albemarle's (ALB) stock price return shows an 11% YTD gain and a less than 1% increase during the past year.