ISM Services Index growth slows more than expected October
Nov. 03, 2022 10:00 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- October ISM Services PMI Index: 54.4 vs. 55.4 consensus and 56.7 in September, extending growth for 29 straight months, but marking the lowest reading since May 2020.
- The Prices Index, after five straight months of declining, rose 2 points in October, to 70.7 from 68.7 in September. The measures of employment and inventories were in contraction territory.
- Employment: 49.1 vs. 53.0.
- Inventories: 47.2 vs. 44.1.
- Business Activity Index: 55.7 vs. 59.1 prior.
- New Orders: 56.5 vs. 60.6
- Supplier Deliveries: 56.2 vs. 53.9.
- "Supplier deliveries continued to slow, at a faster rate in October,: said Anthony Nieves, chair of the Institute for Supply Management's Services Business Survey Commitee. "Based on comments from Business Survey Committee respondents, growth rates and business levels have cooled. There are still challenges in hiring qualified workers, and due to uncertainty regarding economic conditions, some companies are holding off on backfilling open positions.
- Earlier this week, ISM Manufacturing Index fell less than expected in October, but stayed in expansionary terrain.
