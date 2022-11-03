Trump SPAC Digital World deal extension meeting adjourned again
- Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking Trump's social media company and Truth Social app public, adjourned a holder vote on an extension until Nov 22. DWAC ticked up 0.9%.
- DWAC CEO Patrick Orlando announced the adjournment on a webcast.
- A shareholder vote to extend the time Digital World (DWAC) has to complete a deal to take Trump's social media company public by an additional year was scheduled for 10am Thursday after it has been adjourned several times in recent months. It was last adjourned on Oct. 10.
- The meeting was adjourned because DWAC was unable to get enough shareholders needed to approve the vote. Digital World (DWAC) has struggled to get the necessary 65% of shareholders needed to approve the combination with Trump's media company.
- DWAC has an additional lifeline to survive after SPAC's sponsor deposited $2.88 million earlier this year to extend the time company needs to complete its deal by three months until Dec. 8. DWAC has warned previously that if the deal isn't extended, the SPAC may be forced to liquidate.
