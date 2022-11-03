Idaho Champion bolsters portfolio with Quebec lithium projects

Nov. 03, 2022 10:06 AM ETGLDRFBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Idaho Champion (OTCQB:GLDRF) on Thursday signed agreement with Quebec Precious Metals Corporation to buy Blanche and Charles lithium pegmatite projects in Quebec.
  • Idaho Champion will acquire 100% of the projects from QPM in exchange for for $100,000 cash and 12M GLDRF common shares, of which 50% will be subject to escrow for 18 months.
  • The current agreement replaces MOU entered on Sept 19.
  • QPM will retain a 2% net smelter return royalty on the claims constituting the projects. The company will have the option to repurchase 1% of the NSR from QPM for $1M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.