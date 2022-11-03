Creative Medical Technology rises ~9% on FDA nod to start cell therapy trial in diabetes

Nov. 03, 2022 10:07 AM ETCreative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) on Thursday said the U.S. FDA had cleared the company's investigational new drug application to initiate a clinical trial with its AlloStem cell therapy for type 1 diabetes.
  • Shares of the micro-cap biotech gained 9.1% to $0.44 in morning trading.
  • The primary objective of the trial will be to assess AlloStem in patients with newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes.
  • According to CELZ, AlloStem harnesses perinatal tissue derived cells.
  • Patient recruitment for the trial is anticipated to start in Q1 2023.

