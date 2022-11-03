Alkermes upgraded to overweight at Piper Sandler on oncology business separation
Nov. 03, 2022 10:11 AM ETAlkermes plc (ALKS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Piper Sandler has upgraded Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) to overweight following news that the company plans to spin-off its oncology business, a move that would lead to a leaner cost structure to support a pure-play neuropsychiatry company.
- The firm upped its price target to $30 from $26 (~25% upside based on Wednesday's close).
- Analyst David Amsellem said that Alkermes' (ALKS) neuropsychiatry business, along with revenue from partnered products, can drive attractive cash flows.
- He added that in Q3, the neuropsychiatry business performed well, with Lybalvi (olanzapine and samidorphan) sales of $27.1M, up 35% versus Q2 sales, and beating the Street estimate of $24.4M.
- "The separation would essentially birth a restructured, profitable neuropsychiatry business," Amsellem noted.
