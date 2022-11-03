Alkermes upgraded to overweight at Piper Sandler on oncology business separation

Nov. 03, 2022 10:11 AM ETAlkermes plc (ALKS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Wall Street sign, New York City, USA

mbbirdy

  • Piper Sandler has upgraded Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) to overweight following news that the company plans to spin-off its oncology business, a move that would lead to a leaner cost structure to support a pure-play neuropsychiatry company.
  • The firm upped its price target to $30 from $26 (~25% upside based on Wednesday's close).
  • Analyst David Amsellem said that Alkermes' (ALKS) neuropsychiatry business, along with revenue from partnered products, can drive attractive cash flows.
  • He added that in Q3, the neuropsychiatry business performed well, with Lybalvi (olanzapine and samidorphan) sales of $27.1M, up 35% versus Q2 sales, and beating the Street estimate of $24.4M.
  • "The separation would essentially birth a restructured, profitable neuropsychiatry business," Amsellem noted.

  • In its Q3 financial results, Alkermes (ALKS) missed on the top and bottom lines.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.