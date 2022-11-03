Altice stock hits record low as broadband subscriber losses, higher opex drag earnings

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) stock tanked 33.9% to a record low on Thursday after the cable TV provider posted weak Q3 results, dragged by increased broadband subscriber losses, higher operating expenses and competitive pressures.

UBS slashed its price target on Altice (ATUS) to $9 from $19 (43.8% potential upside to last close). Analyst John Hodulik maintained Buy rating but lowered estimates to reflect higher costs/weaker broadband subscribers. "Management expects fiber investment to drive improved broadband subscriber performance over time but visibility is limited. They suggested a decision on whether to sell part, all or none of Suddenlink is imminent," he added.

RBC Capital cut its PT to $10 from $12 (59.7% potential upside) and reiterated its Outperform rating, but remains conservative given limited visibility in the marketplace. Analyst Kutgun Maral expects accelerated network investments to drive lower EBITDA growth and free cash flow.

Cowen reduced its PT to $31 from $39 (395% potential upside) and maintained its Outperform rating. "While rising opex costs to fund growth are concerning, we continue to view Altice (ATUS) as a win-win as FTTH growth remains promising; otherwise expect near-term updates on the Suddenlink sale, or an eventual take-private by Patrick Drahi," said analyst Gregory Williams.

Pivotal Research downgraded Altice (ATUS) to Hold from Buy and slashed its PT to $5 from $15 (20% potential downside).

While Wall Street analysts are largely bullish on Altice (ATUS), SA Quant rates the stock Hold.

Shares of Altice (ATUS) declined ~73% YTD.