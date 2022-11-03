Organon gains after earnings beat despite contraction in topline

Nov. 03, 2022 10:19 AM ETOrganon & Co. (OGN)MRKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

Merck (MRK) spinoff Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) rose after its Q3 2021 financials topped Street forecasts on Thursday, even as the company reported a decline in revenue for the second consecutive quarter.

Revenue for the quarter fell ~4% YoY on a GAAP basis to $1.5B despite indicating ~3% YoY growth after accounting for forex impact.

Europe and Canada led the contraction adding $363M in sales despite a ~12% YoY drop on a reported basis, while the U.S. and China brought $366M and $241M in sales with ~6% YoY growth and ~4% decline, respectively.

The Established Brands segment, which focuses on off-patent medications sold in overseas markets, contributed $915M in revenue with a ~11% YoY decline, and Biosimilars recorded $129M revenue with a ~7% YoY drop, while Women’s Health added $454M with ~19% YoY growth.

The company expects the Established Brands to report a slight growth on a constant currency basis this year despite a potential impact in Q4 from participating in China’s bulk drug procurement program.

Meanwhile, net income from continuing operations fell ~30% YoY to $337M as SG&A expenses and R&D expenses climbed ~13% YoY and ~48% YoY to $440M and $127M, respectively, even as gross margin improved to 64.2% from 61.9% in the prior year period.

Citing ongoing currency headwinds, Organon (OGN) narrowed its revenue guidance to $6.1B – $6.2B from $6.1B – $6.3B, estimated three months ago. The current consensus expects the company to report ~$6.2B in revenue this year.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.