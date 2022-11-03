HUMBL acquires BM Authentics for 90M shares and $0.11M in cash

Nov. 03, 2022 10:20 AM ETHUMBL, Inc. (HMBL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • HUMBL (OTCQB:HMBL) has announced the acquisition of BM Authentics, a trusted provider of sports merchandise and memorabilia headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
  • The purchase price for the transaction was 90M shares of HUMBL common stock and $0.11M in cash. 
  • Brian Foote recently retired 450M common shares on September 21, 2022 to ensure such a transaction would result in no additional dilution to shareholders.
  • "As we focus on driving product sales and revenues through the HUMBL platform, the acquisition of a trusted merchandise provider was an important part of HUMBL’s strategic vision,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL.
  • HMBL is -15.15% to $0.015.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.