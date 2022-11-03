HUMBL acquires BM Authentics for 90M shares and $0.11M in cash
Nov. 03, 2022 10:20 AM ETHUMBL, Inc. (HMBL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- HUMBL (OTCQB:HMBL) has announced the acquisition of BM Authentics, a trusted provider of sports merchandise and memorabilia headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
- The purchase price for the transaction was 90M shares of HUMBL common stock and $0.11M in cash.
- Brian Foote recently retired 450M common shares on September 21, 2022 to ensure such a transaction would result in no additional dilution to shareholders.
- "As we focus on driving product sales and revenues through the HUMBL platform, the acquisition of a trusted merchandise provider was an important part of HUMBL’s strategic vision,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL.
- HMBL is -15.15% to $0.015.
