Uniti stock dips as adjusted FFO outlook stays same after Q3 beat

Nov. 03, 2022 10:27 AM ETUniti Group Inc. (UNIT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Abstract network connection background

shulz/iStock via Getty Images

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) stock retreated 4.5% in Thursday morning trading after the communications infrastructure REIT kept its full-year guidance for adjusted funds from operations unchanged at $441M-459M.

Still, the company expects 2022 revenue to be $1.123B-1.141B vs. prior range of $1.122B-1.140B and consensus of $1.13B.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $891M-909M, up from the August range of $884M-902M.

“Uniti remains well positioned to weather the current economic headwinds through our $7 billion of revenue under contract with an average remaining term of 8 years, the strengthening of our balance sheet, lower capital intensity, and with 96% of our debt fixed-rate and no significant debt maturities before mid-2024,” said President and CEO Kenny Gunderman.

Meanwhile, Q3 adjusted FFO of $0.43, topping the average analyst estimate of $0.37, ticked down from $0.44 in Q2 and was unchanged from the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated revenue of $283.1M , exceeding the $281.8M consensus, egged down from $284.0M in Q2 but advanced from $266.7M in Q3 of last year.

Fiber contributed $74.5M of revenue, up 10.7% Y/Y.

Leasing contributed $208.6M of revenue, up 4.6% Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $225.1M, down from $227.2M in Q2, though up from $217.2M a year earlier.

Earlier, Uniti Group reports Q3 earnings beat.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.