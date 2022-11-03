Silver Mountain buys land parcels from Pan American Silver in Peru

Nov. 03, 2022
  • Silver Mountain Resources (OTCQB:AGMRF) said Thursday it would 100% of Lira de Plata project from Pan American Silver, which includes a package of 14 mining concessions.
  • The agreement was signed with Pan American Silver Peru S.A.C. to transfer mining titles, for which Silver Mountain paid $80K.
  • As part of the acquisition, certain geological information collected by Pan American Silver during early-stage exploration activities at the mining properties was transferred.
  • Silver Mountain is planning to complete geological mapping and sampling on the newly acquired claims, with the aim of identifying drill targets to be followed up in 2023.
  • Pan American Silver does not retain any interest nor any net smelter return on the Lira de Plata concessions. The effective date for the transaction is October 26, 2022.

