Morgan Stanley steps to sidelines on Lincoln National, due to $2.2B charge in Q3

Nov. 03, 2022 10:28 AM ETLincoln National Corporation (LNC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Wooden Seesaw Scale and Risk and Reward Written Wooden Blocks Sitting on Wood Surface in Front of Defocused Background

MicroStockHub

  • Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Dally downgraded Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) to Equalweight from Overweight after the insurer took a $2.2B charge in Q3 for deferred acquisition cost and reserve assumptions, primarily due to updated guaranteed universal life insurance lapse assumptions.
  • "Investor confidence in the stock was already wavering following an outsized negative impact to its results throughout the pandemic. To see a charge of this magnitude follow we expect will undermine confidence for some time," Dally wrote Thursday in a note to clients.
  • Indeed, Lincoln National (LNC) stock plunged 30% in Thursday morning trading, showing investors' were shaken by the charge.
  • "From a capital perspective, this (charge) will hit statutory capital by $550M, driving its RBC (risk-based capital) ratio to a level that we view as being vulnerable," the analyst said.
  • As a result, Dally expects the stock to trade in a range of 5.5-6.5x forward estimates due to the uncertainty over its earnings power and capital. As such, he lowered his price target on LNC by $14 to $54, or 5.7x.
  • Earlier, Lincoln National (LNC) down as notable items impact earnings negatively

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.