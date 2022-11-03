Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) said Thursday it will pay £281M ($320.1M) in penalties and costs to settle the bribery probe by the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) admitted to seven counts of bribery following a long-running SFO investigation into bribery of government officials for access to oil cargoes across Africa.

Prosecutors focused on the firm's London trading desk, saying traders and executives paid more than $28M in bribes to secure access to oil cargoes during 2011-16.

The company also said it continues to cooperate with the ongoing investigation by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) previously said it made a provision of $1.5B to cover penalties imposed by U.S. and U.K. authorities.