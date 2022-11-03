Glencore to pay £281M in U.K. bribery probe over African oil

Nov. 03, 2022 10:25 AM ETGlencore plc (GLCNF), GLNCYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Glencore Company Headquarters in Zug/Baar (Switzerland)

thamerpic/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) said Thursday it will pay £281M ($320.1M) in penalties and costs to settle the bribery probe by the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) admitted to seven counts of bribery following a long-running SFO investigation into bribery of government officials for access to oil cargoes across Africa.

Prosecutors focused on the firm's London trading desk, saying traders and executives paid more than $28M in bribes to secure access to oil cargoes during 2011-16.

The company also said it continues to cooperate with the ongoing investigation by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) previously said it made a provision of $1.5B to cover penalties imposed by U.S. and U.K. authorities.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.