Vyant Bio to sell unit vivoPharm to Reaction Biology for $5.5M
Nov. 03, 2022 10:30 AM ETVyant Bio, Inc. (VYNT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) said Thursday it will sell its unit vivoPharm in Hershey, Pennsylvania to contract research organization Reaction Biology for $5.5M in cash.
- Shares of Vyant (VYNT) edged 4.6% higher on Thursday.
- Reaction will retain U.S. personnel from the acquired unit to establish its presence in Hershey.
- Through the acquisition, Reaction will gain laboratory facilities, equipment, employees, cell lines and capabilities that expand drug discovery services.
- Vyant (VYNT) expects to net ~$4.4M in cash after tax and transaction-related costs, as well as incur $0.6M in exit costs.
- "This transaction provides non-dilutive capital and enables Vyant (VYNT) to concentrate efforts to more rapidly advance our therapeutic pipeline in genetic CNS disorders," said CEO Jay Roberts.
