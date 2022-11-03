Vyant Bio to sell unit vivoPharm to Reaction Biology for $5.5M

Nov. 03, 2022 10:30 AM ETVyant Bio, Inc. (VYNT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) said Thursday it will sell its unit vivoPharm in Hershey, Pennsylvania to contract research organization Reaction Biology for $5.5M in cash.
  • Shares of Vyant (VYNT) edged 4.6% higher on Thursday.
  • Reaction will retain U.S. personnel from the acquired unit to establish its presence in Hershey.
  • Through the acquisition, Reaction will gain laboratory facilities, equipment, employees, cell lines and capabilities that expand drug discovery services.
  • Vyant (VYNT) expects to net ~$4.4M in cash after tax and transaction-related costs, as well as incur $0.6M in exit costs.
  • "This transaction provides non-dilutive capital and enables Vyant (VYNT) to concentrate efforts to more rapidly advance our therapeutic pipeline in genetic CNS disorders," said CEO Jay Roberts.

