Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) stock rose sharply on Thursday after the company notched better than anticipated Q3 sales results.

Alongside the 9.5% year over year rise in revenue to exceed estimates, the Illinois-based restaurant operator managed to meet EPS expectations despite significant inflation impacts. Same-restaurant sales increased 5.8% during the quarter, aided by a 6.3% increase in the average check. Menu prices were increased by 8.2%, according to management, helping to mitigate a hefty 15.4% increase in commodity prices and increased labor expenses.

“Our third-quarter results confirm that our strong value proposition resonates with our guests,” CEO Michael Osanloo said. “Our ongoing commitment to operational excellence continues to result in unrivaled guest experiences.”

Portillo’s (PTLO) stock rose over 7% on Thursday, rising to an intraday high of $22.82. It is worth noting that Portillo’s courts elevated short interest, standing at 17.09% according to SeekingAlpha data.

