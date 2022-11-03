Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) announced Thursday the dosing of the first participant in its Phase 1 trial for a combination vaccine candidate targeted at both influenza and COVID-19 viruses based on messenger-RNA technology.

The companies expect to enroll 180 healthy volunteers aged 18 – 64 in the U.S.-based trial sponsored by BioNTech (BNTX).

The combined vaccine brings together Pfizer’s (PFE) modified RNA quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate, which targets four different influenza strains, and the companies’ bivalent COVID-19 shot targeted at the original COIVD-19 virus as well as Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants.

In September, Pfizer (PFE) announced the dosing initiation of its U.S.-based pivotal Phase 3 trial for the modRNA influenza vaccine candidate.

“By combining both indications in one vaccine approach, we aim to provide individuals with an efficient way to receive immunization against two severe respiratory diseases with evolving viruses that require vaccine adaptation,” BioNTech (BNTX) Chief Executive Ugur Sahin remarked.

With its Q3 2022 results, rival mRNA-based vaccine developer Moderna (MRNA) announced that its Phase 1/2 trial for mRNA-1073, an mRNA-based combination vaccine for COVID and flu, is fully enrolled.