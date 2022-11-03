Transocean (NYSE:RIG) +8.6% in Thursday's trading after reporting a smaller than expected Q3 adjusted loss and a 10% Y/Y gain in net contract drilling revenues, with strong demand and pricing for the company's drilling rigs.

Q3 ultra-deepwater floaters average daily revenue surged by more than 9x to $326.6M from $350K a year earlier; harsh environment floaters average daily revenue also rose more than 9x to $374M from $400K in the prior-year period.

Q3 ultra-deepwater rig utilization increased to 53.1% from 50% a year ago; harsh environment rig utilization jumped to 75.7% from 60% previously.

Transocean's (RIG) Q3 backlog rose 2.8% Y/Y to $7.3B.

Evercore ISI analyst James West said Transocean's (RIG) results have "positive implications" for the stock, given the strong EBITDA and revenue beats thanks to lower costs, as reported by Bloomberg.

"We remain encouraged by the sustained strength in the offshore drilling market globally and expect demand for the increasingly scarce high-capability drilling rigs Transocean owns and operates to remain strong for the foreseeable future, resulting in higher utilization and dayrates," the company said.

Transocean's (RIG) stock price return shows a 26% YTD gain and a 7% increase during the past year.