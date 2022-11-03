Rush Street Interactive nears 52-week low on Q3 revenue miss
Nov. 03, 2022 11:01 AM ETRush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) is trading ~7% lower after the company posted Q3 revenue missed estimates, hurt by lower than normal online casino hold rate and currency headwinds.
- Stock is trading close to its 52-week low price.
- Revenue rose 20.4% Y/Y to missed by $9.14M. While, Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.02.
- Adjusted advertising and promotions expense fell 2% to $44.7M.
- Real-Money Monthly Active Users in the United States and Canada grew 31% Y/Y to 130,000.
- Cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet were $195M, the company said.
