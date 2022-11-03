Meta India head Mohan exits, will reportedly lead region for Snap

Nov. 03, 2022 11:05 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META), SNAPBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Facebook Unveils Meta

Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) said the head of its Indian business has exited the company, a key exit in Meta's biggest user market - and that exec take a key role at Snap (NYSE:SNAP), according to media reports.
  • Ajit Mohan joined then-Facebook in 2019 as managing director of the company's India business. Now he will reportedly lead Asia Pacific business at rival Snap.
  • Meta is giving interim power over the India business to Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships at Meta India.
  • Snap has quadrupled its user base in India over the past three years to 100M users, TechCrunch reported.
  • Meta grew India revenue by more than 70% to $2.1B for the year ended in March.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.