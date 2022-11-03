Meta India head Mohan exits, will reportedly lead region for Snap
Nov. 03, 2022 11:05 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META), SNAPBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) said the head of its Indian business has exited the company, a key exit in Meta's biggest user market - and that exec take a key role at Snap (NYSE:SNAP), according to media reports.
- Ajit Mohan joined then-Facebook in 2019 as managing director of the company's India business. Now he will reportedly lead Asia Pacific business at rival Snap.
- Meta is giving interim power over the India business to Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships at Meta India.
- Snap has quadrupled its user base in India over the past three years to 100M users, TechCrunch reported.
- Meta grew India revenue by more than 70% to $2.1B for the year ended in March.
