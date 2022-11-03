Marathon Digital mines a record 615 bitcoins in October as hash rate climbs
Nov. 03, 2022 11:25 AM ETMarathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA)BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- “October was the most productive month in Marathon’s (NASDAQ:MARA) history both in terms of hash rate growth and bitcoin (BTC-USD) production,” Chairman and CEO Fred Thiel said Thursday.
- Indeed, Marathon Digital (MARA) mined a record 615 bitcoins (BTC-USD) in October, jumping 71% from September's production figure.
- Thiel pointed out that the company's growing hash rate and maintained uptime contributed to that record reading.
- "With S19 XPs now being delivered and new facilities under construction, we believe we are well positioned to continue building on our recent momentum to reach 23 exahashes per second in 2023,” he added.
- As of November 1, Marathon's (MARA) operating fleet consisted of ~69K active miners, producing ~7.0 exahashes per second, after ~32K previously installed miners were energized during the month (which helped boost its hash rate from 5.7 EH/s in September).
- Its total bitcoin (BTC-USD) holdings stood at 11,285 with a fair market value of ~$231.3M as of October 31. Unrestricted BTC holdings were ~3,464 with a fair market value of ~$71.0M.
