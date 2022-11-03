Nano Dimension jumps 16% after report of takeover offer
Nov. 03, 2022 11:26 AM ETNano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) rose 16% after a report that the top shareholder of the 3D printing firm offered to buy the remainder of the company it doesn't already own for $4/share.
- Murchison Ltd is said to have made a non-binding offer to buy the company for $4/share, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. Murchison, which owned 10 million shares, made the offer in early September.
- The $4/share offer represents a 66% premium to NNDM's Wednesday close. Nano Dimension shares have fallen 37% this year.
- Nano Dimension (NNDM) short interest is 7.3%.
- Last Monday Nano Dimension said it sees Q3 revenue $10M.
