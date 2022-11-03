Nano Dimension jumps 16% after report of takeover offer

Nov. 03, 2022 11:26 AM ETNano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments

Abstract 3D Geometric Shapes Cube Blocks

Lan Zhang

  • Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) rose 16% after a report that the top shareholder of the 3D printing firm offered to buy the remainder of the company it doesn't already own for $4/share.
  • Murchison Ltd is said to have made a non-binding offer to buy the company for $4/share, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. Murchison, which owned 10 million shares, made the offer in early September.
  • The $4/share offer represents a 66% premium to NNDM's Wednesday close. Nano Dimension shares have fallen 37% this year.
  • Nano Dimension (NNDM) short interest is 7.3%.
  • Last Monday Nano Dimension said it sees Q3 revenue $10M.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.