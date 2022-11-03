Sinclair Broadcast dips 4% on double downgrade at Wells Fargo

Nov. 03, 2022 11:32 AM ETSinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Sinclair Broadcasting In Spotlight After Viral Video Shows Local TV Anchors Reading Identical Script Lambasting Fake News

Win McNamee/Getty Images News

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is 4.4% lower after a double downgrade at Wells Fargo, which cut estimates given the "severity" of revisions.

The bank cut Sinclair to Underweight from Overweight, and slashed its price target to $16 from $30 (now implying)

While the TV station owner's stock is inexpensive, "SBGI faces multiple pressures that we think are greater than TV Broadcast peers," Wells Fargo says. "We think 2023 will be tougher for the group, and SBGI is most at risk."

The biggest concern will be net retransmission revenues; those should be negative again in 2023, Wells Fargo says, and it's already below management's three-year guidance from a couple of months ago. The bank's subscriber churn estimate is also about 2% worse than management guidance.

In response it's cutting 2022-2023 EBITDA estimates by 4%, and giving an additional haircut of 2% to free cash flow estimates, following a 10% cut to those estimates on Monday.

Sinclair missed expectations on top and bottom lines with its Q3 earnings Wednesday. Dig into Seeking Alpha's transcript of the earnings call for more.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.