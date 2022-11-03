CyberArk stock gains after full year guidance lift
Nov. 03, 2022 11:44 AM ETCyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) shares gained 7% after the security software company exceeded Wall Street estimates with its third quarter results and raised its full year forecast.
- The company generated adjusted earnings of -$0.06 per share on revenue of $152.7M that grew 25.6% Y/Y, with annual recurring revenue up 49% to $512M. The subscription portion of ARR was $301M, or 59% of total ARR at September 30, 2022.
- Udi Mokady, CyberArk Chairman and CEO, said: "Strong demand for our Identity Security platform centered on intelligent privilege controls continues to fuel our growth and demonstrates the durability of demand for our solutions."
- The company raised its full year 2022 targets, now expecting revenue of $592.5M-$599.5M vs. $597.03M consensus (prior outlook: $589M to $601M) and adjusted loss per share of $0.39-$0.54 vs. -$0.69 consensus (vs. $0.57-$0.82 previously).
- Full year ARR target was raised to $552M-$558M range, representing growth of 40% to 42% from December 31, 2021.
Comments