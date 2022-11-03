Geron posts wider-than- expected Q3 loss
Nov. 03, 2022 11:45 AM ETGeron Corporation (GERN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Geron Corp (NASDAQ:GERN) is trading ~3% lower after the company missed Q3 GAAP EPS, as costs increased during the quarter.
- Revenue rose 172% Y/Y to $0.3M, and beat by $0.21M. While, Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.10 missed by $0.01.
- Research and development costs was $24.6M, compared to $18.5M, a year earlier, due to increased personnel-related expenses for additional headcount and higher consulting costs related to preparation for top-line results and regulatory submissions in lower risk MDS.
- General and administrative costs was $15.6M, compared to $7.3M, primarily reflects increased costs for commercial preparatory activities; higher personnel-related expenses for additional headcount.
