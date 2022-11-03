Allstate Q3 results highlight more insurance price increases to keep up with inflation

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) ratcheted up its auto and home insurance price hikes during Q3 in a bid to keep up with the cost of stubbornly high inflation and to help offset a rise in its combined ratio.

“We continue to implement a multi-faceted program to restore Property-Liability margins to targeted levels,” said Mario Rizzo, president, Property-Liability. “This includes continued increases in auto and home insurance prices, reducing expenses and adapting claims settlement practices to a high inflation environment."

The insurer posted an adjusted net income loss of $1.56 a share in Q3, down from the -$1.53 consensus and from income of $0.73. That was driven by increased claims severity, higher unfavorable prior year reserve reestimates and lower net investment income.

Revenue of $13.21B, falling short of the average analyst estimate of $13.23B, rose from $12.48B at Sept. 30, 2021.

Its combined ratio increased to 96.4 from 90.4 a year before, highlighting higher auto and homeowners insurance loss ratios.

Catastrophe losses were $763M in Q3, down from $1.27B in Q3 of last year.

Property-Liability underwriting loss came in at $1.29B versus -$534M in Q3 2021. Earned premiums of $11.16B gained from $10.16B a year ago, reflecting adverse prior year reserve reestimates, primarily in auto insurance bodily injury coverage and higher current report year claim severities across injury and physical damage coverages.

Consolidated net investment income slid to $690M from $764M in the year-ago quarter.

Previously, (Nov. 2) Allstate Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.56 beats by $0.03, revenue of $13.21B misses by $90M.