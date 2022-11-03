Lyft confirms layoffs to 13% of its employees, second round of layoffs since July

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) said on Thursday that it would lay off 13% of its workforce in short order, the ride-sharing firm's second round of layoffs since July.

In an 8-K filing confirming the reduction, Lyft (LYFT) said 683 employees would be let go and it would incur restructuring costs between $27M and $32M related to the layoffs. The costs are expected to be incurred in the fourth-quarter.

In addition, Lyft (LYFT) confirmed there have been no changes to previously issued guidance. Lyft (LYFT) is slated to report third-quarter results on November 7.

The Wall Street Journal initially reported the news.

Lyft (LYFT) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

In July, Lyft (LYFT) laid off roughly 60 employees and began to reorganize its global operations and shutter some regions. The company also stopped renting cars to rider, instead working with existing car rental companies.

Lyft (LYFT) shares fell 0.5% in mid-day trading, while competitor Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), which recently reported third-quarter results, rose fractionally.

In October, investment firm RBC downgraded Lyft (LYFT), noting it had concerns over "structural headwinds" that face the company and the issue that Uber (UBER) may have a competitive advantage.