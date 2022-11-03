AerCap stock jumps after full year guidance boost

Nov. 03, 2022 11:58 AM ETAerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • AerCap (NYSE:AER) shares gained 6% on Thursday after the aircraft leasing company exceeded Wall Street estimates with its Q3 results and raised its full year earnings forecast.
  • The firm generated adjusted EPS of $2.21 on revenue of $1.72B that grew around 19% Y/Y. It executed 255 transactions in the quarter, including 184 lease agreements, 34 purchases and 37 sales.
  • Net gain on sale of assets for the quarter was $69M, relating to 30 assets sold for $373M, compared with $38M for the same period in 2021, relating to 11 aircraft sold for $101M. The increase was primarily due to the volume and composition of asset sales.
  • Given strong performance year to date, the company lifted its full year 2022 adjusted EPS estimate to range of $8-$8.5 vs. consensus of -$4.60, from previous range of $6.50-$7.

