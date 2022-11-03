Enbridge Q3 Preview: a midstream success story?
Nov. 03, 2022 1:16 PM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB), ENB:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.64 (+8.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$12.97B (+13.1% Y/Y).
- Investors will be on a lookout for, among other things, forecast hikes and any new strategies from incoming CEO. The company reaffirmed 2022 EBITDA of C$15.0B to C$15.6B and DCF per share of C$5.20 to C$5.50 in Q2.
- ENB's U.S.-listed shares fell about 1% YTD, while the S&P 500 energy index rose 61.1% this year as of yesterday's close.
- Over the last 2 years, ENB has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- ENB’s Seeking Alpha Quant rating is 3.18, with a ranking of 41 out of 61 among energy stocks.
- The SA Quant rating on ENB is a hold, while average rating by Wall Street and SA Authors is buy.
- Last month, CEO Al Monaco announced that he would step down after 27 years, with chairman Greg Ebel succeeding him.
- Earlier this week, Enbridge, along with Plains All American, clinched a deal to acquire additional stake in Western Midstream Partners' Cactus II pipeline for $265M.
- The company on Thursday declared quarterly dividend of C$0.86 a share, which was in line with previous quarters.
- Seeking Alpha contributor High Yield Investor rates the stock "buy" and says ENB is an "investment-grade high yield midstream business," citing higher credit rating and dividend yield.
Comments (1)