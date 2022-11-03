Westlake (NYSE:WLK) on Thursday declined as much as 8.5% after the chemical maker reported quarterly profit and revenue that missed Wall Street’s estimates.

The company’s net income slumped 34% from a year earlier to $401 million, or $3.10 a share. The consensus estimate was $4.32. Westlake said higher energy costs, especially in Europe, squeezed its profit margin.

"Significant economic headwinds and slowing industrial activity in Europe were compounded by lagging growth in Asia and a meaningful drop in residential construction activity in North America,” Albert Chao, president and CEO of Westlake, said in the earnings announcement. “Combined, these effects led to diminished demand across our businesses and lower prices for many of our products."

Revenue rose 31% to $3.96 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion.

EBITDA fell 25% from a year earlier to $804 million during the quarter.

"While we expect to see seasonally softer demand from new home construction in the fourth quarter, our business should be buoyed by continuing repair and remodeling activity and infrastructure spending in areas such as municipal water systems, agricultural irrigation and global transportation," Chao said in the statement.