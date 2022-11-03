Between 2017 an 2021, the average inflation-adjusted launch price for self-administered cancer drugs rose more than 25% to $235K per year, according to a new report.

The report, from Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), also found that as of August, for the 13 new drugs overall approved this year, the median launch price was $257K per annum.

She noted that oncology drugs launch at prices 3.7 times higher than non-oncology medications.

The document is based on CMS and analyses conducted by drug pricing experts. Medicare Part D is required to cover approved cancer drugs.

The report noted that if trends continue, the average launch price for new self-administered cancer drugs (oral medications) will surpass $300K in 2025 and reach $325K by 2026.

In 2021, the two most expensive oral cancer therapies to launch were Takeda's (TAK) Exkivity (mobocertinib) for non-small cell lung cancer (~$300K) and Aveo Pharmaceuticals' (AVEO) Fotivda (tivozanib) for renal cell carcinoma.

Other high priced oral oncology drugs released last year include Novartis' (NVS) Scemblix (asciminib) for chronic myeloid leukemia and Amgen's (AMGN) Lumakras (sotorasib) for NSCLC, both launched at ~$215K.

In 2020, three of top 10 drugs Medicare Part D spent on were cancer drugs: Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Revlimid (lenalidomide) (~$5.4B), Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)/AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Imbruvica (ibrutinib) (~$3B), and Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Ibrance (palbociclib) (~$2.1B).

Porter noted that although Medicare can start negotiating prices for some prescription drugs beginning in 2026, it will only impact drugs that have been on the market for a number of years and not impact the launch price of drugs.