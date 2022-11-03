Luminar stock rises on Q3 earnings beats
Nov. 03, 2022 12:13 PM ETLuminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares gained 3% on Thursday after the automotive technology company reported better-than-expected third quarter results and reaffirmed its full-year revenue outlook.
- Late Wednesday, the firm reported adjusted earnings of -$0.18 and revenue of $12.78M that grew 60.2% Y/Y. Revenue came in ahead of expectations due to accelerated timing of new customer contracts. The company achieved sequential organic growth in both of its segments during the quarter.
- Q3 cash spend was $52.5M, down slightly sequentially from Q2 and in line with the firm's expectations. We ended the quarter with $553 million in cash and marketable securities.
- As of Sept. 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $553.1M. Luminar (LAZR) is maintaining prior cash spend guidance of 2022 cash spend moderately higher than 2021.
- The company reaffirmed its previously raised full year revenue guidance range of $40M to $45M vs. consensus of $43.64M. Q3 revenue outperformance was largely due to accelerating timing of new customer contracts executed in Q3 instead of the expected Q4. As a result, Luminar (LAZR) expects Q4 revenue to be in the range of $11M-$13M vs. consensus of $15.36M.
Comments (1)