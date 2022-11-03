Regenxbio slumps 17% as Q3 Zolgensma royalty revenue falls, net loss widens
- Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) stock fell ~17% on Thursday after Q3 results missed estimates.
- Net loss widened to -$75.48M, compared to -$58.41M in Q3 2021.
- Q3 License and royalty revenue, which was also the total revenue, declined -13.85% Y/Y to $26.51M.
- The company said the decrease was mainly due to Zolgensma royalty revenues, which declined from $30.3M in Q3 2021 to $25.2M in Q3 2022.
- Novartis' spinal muscular atrophy gene therapy Zolgensma uses Regenxbio's NAV AAV9 vector, according to the company. Novartis had reported a -15% Y/Y decline in Zolgensma sales for Q3, amounting to $319M.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $617M as of Sept. 30, compared to $849.3M as of Dec. 31, 2021. The company noted that the decrease was mainly driven by cash used to fund operating activities and capital expenditures and temporary unrealized losses on marketable debt securities during the nine months ended Sept. 30.
- Regenxbio expects this money to fund operations into 2025.
