Gold futures fall to lowest in two-and-a-half years after latest Fed rate hike

Gold miners are lower in Thursday's trading, with prices for the precious metal tumbling to a two-and-a-half year low after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank was not finished raising interest rates.

Commodity prices are broadly lower against a stronger dollar after the Fed raised rates by another 75 bps and hinted at a higher than previously estimated peak rate.

Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) for December delivery -1.2% to $1,629.80/oz, the lowest since March 2020, and December silver (XAGUSD:CUR) -1.1% to $19.37/oz.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:GLD), (NYSEARCA:GDX), (GDXJ), (IAU), (NUGT), (PHYS), (SIL), (SLV), (SIVR)

Major precious metals miners trade broadly lower, led by (GOLD) -7.4%, (NEM) -4.6%, (NGD) -3.9%, (HMY) -2.7%, (WPM) -2.3%.

"People were expecting some dovish tilt [but] there was no dovish tilt... and the Fed is sticking to its mandate," Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures, told Reuters, adding the sentiment toward gold likely will not gather bullish momentum again "until after the Fed is done raising rates, probably not until March 2023."

"With the dollar and yields surging higher gold and silver are at risk of resuming their downtrends with gold traders in particularly keeping a close eye on the $1,615 area," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) has suffered a drawdown of more than 20% so far this year, AAJJ Investment Research writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.