Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) shares plunged 17% on Thursday even as the infrastructure software company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised its full year forecasts.

The firm generated adjusted EPS of $0.94 on revenue of $125.6M that grew +19.7% Y/Y. Adjusted EBITDA grew 9% to $54.9M compared to $50.3M for the same quarter in 2021.

Investors seem spooked by the softer billing numbers this quarter. Qualys said current billings growth decelerated to 13% in Q3, with CFO Joo Mi Kim suggesting it was impacted by "multi-year prepaid deals that ran off as well as there was some FX impact that is not translating that full impact to revenue."

Speaking more about the slowdown in billings, the CFO said Qualys is seeing the impact of macroeconomic headwinds and uncertainty. The impact from negative foreign currency movement was greater this quarter than last quarter. Billing were hurt by multiyear prepays as well, even excluding FX impact.

Multiple analysts have since lowered price targets on the stock, calling the deceleration a signal for caution. RBC Capital Markets noted that investor focus will likely remain on slower billings growth and its implications for FY23 growth.