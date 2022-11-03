Provention climbs 27% as FDA proposes labeling for experimental diabetes drug
Nov. 03, 2022 12:36 PM ETProvention Bio, Inc. (PRVB)SNY, SNYNF, GCVRZBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) added ~27% intraday Thursday after the clinical-stage biopharma announced with its Q3 2022 results that the FDA issued its proposed labeling for the experimental diabetes therapy teplizumab.
- An anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, teplizumab, is currently under the FDA review for type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals, with an action date on Nov. 17.
- "….we are pleased to report that we have received both the FDA's proposed labelling and post-marketing requirements and commitments, and that these are generally consistent with our expectations," Chief Executive Ashleigh Palmer remarked.
- Provention (PRVB) said cash and equivalents at the end of the quarter reached $186.5M after the cash-based operating expenses for the period stood at $26.4M. However, it expects cash-based operating expenses for the current quarter to reach $40M – $45M assuming a potential commercial launch of teplizumab.
- In October, the company and Sanofi (SNY) (OTCPK:SNYNF) (GCVRZ) entered into a co-promotion agreement for teplizumab.
