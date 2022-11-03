Goldman, MSCI, Coin Metrics to launch digital asset classification system in new pact

In an effort to provide digital asset market participants a standardized way to monitor the emerging space, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has teamed up with MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and Coin Metrics to introduce a new digital asset classification system, called datonomy, according to a release dated Thursday.

datonomy will allow users to track trends across an array of digital asset-related industries like smart contract platforms and decentralized finance (DeFi), as well as screen assets by a range of various filters based on their investment objectives.

Note that MSCI (MSCI) is the owner and sole administrator of datonomy, which ultimately seeks to better define market participants' risk profiles within the digital asset ecosystem.

“The collaboration brings together MSCI’s expertise in critical decision support tools and services, Coin Metrics’ intelligence in the digital assets space, and Goldman Sachs’ innovative platforms paired with over 150 years of experience in financial markets to help solve this problem for clients,” said Anne Marie Darling, head of Marquee Client Strategy and Distribution at Goldman Sachs.

The move adds to Goldman (GS) and MSCI's (MSCI) growing involvement in digital asset-focused offerings and signals further acceptance of digital assets as an asset class. Over a year ago, MSCI explored launching cryptocurrency indexes, and Goldman more recently planned to offer over-the-counter ethereum (ETH-USD) options trading.